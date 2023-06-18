Photo Gallery: Debris left by storms in Arkansas and Oklahoma

Last night's storms left thousands without power, broken fences, snapped trees, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Severe weather in Arkansas and Oklahoma left lots of storm damage, debris, and thousands without power in our area.

Damage includes snapped trees, broken fences, and damage to homes and businesses.

Check out these photos sent in by viewers who were affected. More photos will be added throughout the day as we continue to receive them. Feel free to send us your photos via the 5NEWS app or through Facebook!

Severe storm debris in Arkansas and Oklahoma 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device