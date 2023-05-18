x
Fort Smith Northside High School postpones graduation ceremony to 8 p.m.

The stadium will open at 7 p.m. and the ceremony will start at 8 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith's Northside High School has postponed its graduation ceremony to 8 p.m., due to inclement weather. 

The ceremony was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 19, at Northside’s Mayo-Thompson Stadium but has now been pushed to 8 p.m.

The stadium opens at 7 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come prepared with umbrellas in case it rains.

Those who cannot attend the ceremony can watch the live stream here.

