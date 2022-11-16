Arrests made after shots fired near Northside High School

No injuries were reported after Fort Smith police responded to a "shots fired" call near Northside High School.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to an alleged "shots fired" call near Northside High School Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the call came in from a location near the high school on Nov. 16.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

According to Sherry Cooper with the school district, Northside was on a code yellow which means a "lock-in." That has since been lifted after police cleared the scene.

Later on Wednesday evening, Fort Smith police released a photo of a suspect vehicle they believe could be responsible for the shots fired. They released the photos of a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2013-2018 Series Chevrolet Traverse, in hopes someone could reach out with more information.

Following a brief vehicle pursuit on Thursday, Nov. 17, Fort Smith Police and Arkansas State Police were able to detain two people inside of the Chevrolet Traverse wanted in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.