Police: Speed enforcement mobilization begins in Fayetteville on July 12

The FPD said, "Expect to see more traffic stops in town, and slow down to keep yourself and everyone else on the road safe."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Aug. 5, 2020.

A new traffic mobilization begins on Monday (July 12) in Fayetteville to increase speed enforcement.

The Fayetteville Police Department warned the public of the mobilization saying, "Expect to see more traffic stops in town, and slow down to keep yourself and everyone else on the road safe."

Other law enforcement agencies in the area will also be participating in this speed enforcement mobilization, which will continue through July 18.

Speeding is usually defined as driving in excess of the posted speed limit or driving too fast for conditions.

Fayetteville Police say it can have dangerous consequences, including: