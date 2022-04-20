Fayetteville schedules overlay for N. Porter Road

The City of Fayetteville has scheduled an overlay for N. Porter Road, from W. Deane Street to W. Wedington Drive, to start Friday, April 22.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Transportation Division has scheduled to overlay N. Porter Road to begin this week.

The N. Porter Road Overlay is taking place from W. Deane Street to W. Wedington Drive and is starting Friday, April 22, through Friday, April 29.

Residents will be asked to not park on the street during the work hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., as this may interfere with the construction work. During these hours, the street will also be closed to through traffic with residents allowed access as needed. Rain could delay or extend the estimated work time.

If you have questions or concerns about this overlay, please contact the Transportation Division office at (479) 575-8228 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

