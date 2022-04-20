Special Olympics Arkansas hosting Area 3 Spring Games on Fayetteville track

The Special Olympics Arkansas is hosting the Area 3 Spring Games for surrounding teams from Northwest Arkansas counties to compete in events like Track & Field.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Special Olympics Arkansas is hosting Spring Games for teams from surrounding Northwest Arkansas counties to compete in.

On Friday, April 22, teams from Benton, Washington and Madison counties will compete in the Area 3 Spring Games at the Fayetteville Public Track, next to Ramay Jr. High School.

The games will feature events like Track & Field, Bocce, and Powerlifting.

For more information contact Donna Kilmer, Special Olympics Arkansas Field Representative by calling (479) 366- 3216 or email donna@specialolympicsarkansas.org

