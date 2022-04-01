Lyon College has preliminary plans to open dental and veterinary schools

The school is developing plans for proposed veterinary and dental schools to be located in Little Rock.

BATESVILLE, Ark. — Lyon College, founded as Arkansas College in 1872 in downtown Batesville, may be expanding the number of schools in its system. The school is developing plans for proposed veterinary and dental schools to be located in Little Rock. The schools will be part of the new Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences.

How much construction for these new schools will cost has not been released.

The College’s faculty assembly and Board of Trustees approved both proposals in March, and the proposals for academic changes were submitted to the College’s regional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Following consideration by HLC, the College will submit the prepared accreditation applications with both the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education (COE) and the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). Pending the accreditors’ approval, inaugural classes could start as early as 2024 or 2025.

