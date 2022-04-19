Music festival bringing Flaming Lips, other big names to Northwest Arkansas

The festival will collide the worlds of music, art and technology in Bentonville with more than 50 artists set to perform.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new music festival is bringing more than 50 artists to Northwest Arkansas this September.

FORMAT (For Music + Art + Technology) will bring a new festival experience to the private Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville from September 23-25.

The three-day and night event will feature performances from more than 50 artists including Rüfüs Du Sol, Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War On Drugs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Flaming Lips, Jungle, and Herbie Hancock.

Guests can also experience unique installations and art from world-renowned artists including Doug Aitken, Nick Cave, Jacolby Satterwhite, Pia Camil, Marinella Senatore, assume vivid astro focus, Maurizio Cattelan’s Toiletpaper Magazine, John Gerrard in collaboration with Richie Hawtin, Justin Lowe & Jonah Freeman, Sissel Tolaas, Charlap Hyman & Herrero and many more.

Tickets go on sale online Friday, April 22 with the presale starting at 10 a.m. and general sales at 12 p.m. Tickets for the three-day event start at $275 and go up to $2,500.

The festival will have traditional main and side stages for headline acts, as well as several alternative settings where musicians will perform including hidden forest enclaves, an open-air pavilion, a converted disco barn, and a multi-room speakeasy.

Guests can experience interactive exploration, curated food vendors, impromptu dance processions, experimental soundscapes, light shows, therapeutic workshops, and integrated technology activations.

