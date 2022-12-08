Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area of N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon.

According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

Drivers should expect delays for the next few hours as the Accident Reconstruction team continues its investigation.

Police ask that you consider alternate routes if traveling through the affected area.

