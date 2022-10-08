Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

Three others were injured in the crash and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9.

The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014 Buick, 2021 Toyota and a 2013 Hyundai were all traveling southbound on I-49 at 1:25 p.m., and the road was wet at the time due to rain.

Troopers say the first Hyundai was in the far left lane and lost control near mile marker 67, and then sideswiped the Buick which was traveling in the middle lane. The Buick came to rest in the far right lane and was struck by the Toyota, which was then struck by the second Hyundai.

Brooks was a passenger in the Buick. Three others were injured in the crash and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

It is also not known if any of the drivers will be cited for the crash.