Gas prices in Arkansas drop 16 cents per gallon

Gas prices in the natural state fell 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week with the average price of gas in the Natural State being $3.75 per gallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas gas prices fell 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week which is 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to a survey from GasBuddy.

From the 1,826 stations surveyed, the average price of gas in the Natural State is $3.75/g as of Monday, Aug.1.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $3.29/g while the most expensive was $5.00/g, a difference of $1.71/g.

The national average price of gas fell 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g today.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:

August 1, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 1, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 1, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

August 1, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 1, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 1, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 1, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 1, 2014: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

August 1, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 1, 2012: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

"The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we'll see another decline in most areas this week."

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device