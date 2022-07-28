Gas in Arkansas drops below $4 per gallon, 1st time since summer began

According to AAA, Arkansas saw gas prices drop below $4 per gallon for the first time since May 11.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Gas prices across the state of Arkansas have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time in two and a half months, AAA said in a report on Thursday.

Arkansans at the pump are now seeing $3.86 on average for regular unleaded fuel. That's 17 cents fewer compared to last week, but still a dollar more compared to this day last year.

AAA says drivers in Fort Smith and Pine Bluff are the ones paying the most for gas in the state, averaging about $3.97 while Jonesboro drivers are looking at around $3.68 per gallon.

Despite the year comparison, Arkansas sits nicely compared to the national average at $4.28 per gallon.

"Prices continue their decline as the oil and gasoline markets weigh the potential of an economic slowdown against strong demand for fuel products and supply volatility with the ongoing war in Ukraine," AAA's report said.

"Crude oil prices remain sensitive to headlines and July is still a leading month for travel. It is unclear how long downward pressure will remain on the price at the pump with all of these market forces at play."

Nationally, Arkansas is the state with the 7th lowest price of gas on average, data from AAA shows.

