Sam Pittman feels better, ready to return to team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It looks like the Razorbacks are getting their coach back. Sam Pittman told the media on Monday that he will return to the office on Wednesday, after ten days of quarantining due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Pittman missed the Florida game last Saturday, and said his symptoms were limited to fatigue and back pain. He had been communicating with the team by Zoom, living in isolation in his pool house with his dog Lucy. Pittman said it was a tough week mentally and physically, though his daily walks and vegetable juice helped him out.

Arkansas plays LSU on Saturday, and Pittman is excited to be back with his team.

"Daddy told me a long time ago that the world don't revolve around my butt, but it sure felt like it last week with all the well-wishes and support. Thank you," said Pittman, referencing the outpouring of support from the Razorback community and beyond.