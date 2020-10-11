Sam Pittman will not coach Saturday's Razorback game after testing positive for COVID-19

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19 twice this week. He will not coach Saturday's game against Florida.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman will not coach the Razorback's game against Florida Saturday (Nov. 14) after testing positive for COVID-19 again on Tuesday.

The University of Arkansas athletic department released the following message about Pittman's positive test:

"Head Coach Sam Pittman’s follow up PCR test has confirmed his positive result from Sunday as part of the normal testing protocol. As a result, he will not coach Saturday’s game at Florida. He will remain in isolation at home and continue to be a part of team meetings virtually."

The university first announced that Pittman had tested positive for the virus on Monday.