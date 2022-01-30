Fayetteville native Brandon Allen heads to first Super Bowl

Allen and the Bengals are off to Super Bowl 56 after win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback and Fayetteville native, Brandon Allen, is off to Super Bowl 56! The Bengals knocked off the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

The former Arkansas quarterback called the coin flip for the Bengals in overtime of Sunday's game. Even though he got it wrong, it worked out for Cincinnati in the end.

Allen played football at Fayetteville High School where he threw for 3,408 yards and 38 touchdowns his senior season.