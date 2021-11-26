Hogs down Mizzou to reclaim Battle Line Trophy

Arkansas captures its first win over Missouri since 2015 and ends the regular season with an 8-4 record.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Battle Line Trophy is changing its residence from Columbia to Fayetteville.

#25 Arkansas used a stellar defensive display to defeat Missouri 34-17 to finish the season 8-4 and claim its first win over the Tigers since 2015.

With the win, the Hogs also finish the regular season 3-for-3 in trophy games, winning the Southwest Classic (vs. Texas A&M), Battle for the Golden Boot (at LSU), and the Battle Line Rivalry all in the same season for the first time in program history.

How it Happened:

Arkansas immediately took advantage of a Mizzou rush defense that came in ranked 125th in the country.

The Hogs got the ball at their own 15 after forcing a Tigers' opening drive punt. Within four plays, they were down inside the red zone thanks to a 49-run by KJ Jefferson after he kept the ball on a zone read.

The drive stalled after a false start made it 2nd and long, but Cam Little connected on a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring.

The first turnover of the game came late in the first quarter. The Arkansas defense had just forced a turnover on downs on a 4th and 5 at the Hogs' 38-yard line.

On the first play of the ensuing Razorback offensive drive, Trelon Smith fumbled on a carry to the left side, and Mizzou was back in business in Hogs' territory. The Razorback defense held firm though and forced a 46-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis that tied the game at 3-3 early in the second quarter.

Apart from the opening drive, the Arkansas offense didn't get things going again until mid-way through the second quarter.

KJ Jefferson started things with a QB keeper for 13 yards. At midfield, a 43-yard completion to a wide-open Treylon Burks, on one of the Hogs only deep shots of the half, pushed the ball to the Mizzou 7-yard line.

With that catch, Burks also became only the fourth Arkansas receiver in program history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

From there, Rocket Sanders punched it in from a yard out on 3rd and goal for the game's first touchdown. Cam Little's extra point made it a 10-3 Arkansas lead with 5:53 left in the first half.

Mizzou tacked on another Mevis field goal, from 49 yards, to make it a 10-6 Hogs lead at the half.

The Hogs wasted no time breaking the game open to start the second half.

On Arkansas' first drive of the half, KJ Jefferson hit De'Vion Warren on a screen pass that went 55 yards and immediately had the Hogs knocking on the door of the end zone.

Warren broke it open with this 55-yard play. pic.twitter.com/jcQmqey9Uk — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 26, 2021

Just two plays later, Trelon Smith ran in the 4-yard touchdown to make it 17-6 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks' following drive saw another explosive play in the passing game. Jefferson saw Burks lined up in single coverage on the outside, and threw a perfect rainbow down the sideline, which Burks too home for the 52-yard touchdown.

There's your trouble pic.twitter.com/1sxvRNwKSm — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 26, 2021

The reception put Burks over 100 yards for the game, marking his sixth 100-yard receiving game this season, the most in program history.

The Razorbacks continued to march down the field through the rest of the night, putting a tired Missouri defense to rest.

A very official touchdown pic.twitter.com/vbPNehfgQN — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 26, 2021