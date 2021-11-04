Diamond Hogs win fourth straight SEC series

Arkansas survives wild affair with Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss — On Sunday #2 Arkansas won its rubber game with #3 Ole Miss, 18-14. The Diamond Hogs have now won all four of their SEC series to begin the season.

For the first time in the series the Arkansas offense broke first. With no score in the top of the second Cullen Smith hit a three run home run.

Braylon Webb would add a two run homer and the Razorbacks found themselves with a 5-0 lead. Arkansas would add six more runs in the third to take an 11-0 lead.

Cayden Wallace would hit the team's third home run of the day to make it an eleven run lead.

Ole Miss would score five runs in the bottom of the third, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and three in the seventh. We were tied at 14 headed to the eighth inning. A shocking turn of events in Oxford.

Jaxon Wiggins allowed five runs in just two thirds of an inning.

In the bottom of the eighth Brady Slavens would hit a two out double to make it 16-14 Arkansas. Christian Franklin would get the lead back to three with an RBI single.

After some insurance runs in the ninth, Arkansas would finish off the game. With the win the Hogs take sole possession of first place in the SEC West.