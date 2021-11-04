Diamond Hogs split double dip with Ole Miss

Team remain tied a top SEC West

OXFORD, Miss — On Saturday #2 Arkansas and #3 Ole Miss split their doubleheader. The Hogs took game one and the Rebels got a victory in the night cap.

Game one was all Ole Miss from the start. The Rebels struck for three early runs to put Patrick Wicklander in a hole. The senior though would hold them there keeping Arkansas in the game.

In the sixth the Hogs struck for three runs to tie the game. Zach Gregory singled two left with two outs to tie the game at three.

In the seventh the Razorbacks would take their first lead of the game. Christian Franklin worked a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch would put the Hogs up a pair.

Arkansas would add two more insurance runs in the top of the eighth. Seven unanswered runs had the Hogs up 7-3. Kevin Kopps threw two shutout innings out of the bullpen to seal game one.

Never out of it. pic.twitter.com/QgNiEeXZ0j — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 11, 2021

Game two once again saw Ole Miss jump out to an early lead. The Rebels tabbed Peyton Pallette for five earned runs in the early going.

The offense would fight back to the whole game, but there would be no come back this time losing, 13-6. Christian Franklin hit a home run in the loss.