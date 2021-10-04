Hogs put the Storm on Bama; win 4-0

Autumn Storm leads Arkansas passed the Tide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday #8 Arkansas knocked off #3 Alabama, 4-0 to even the series at one a game a piece. Autumn Storms threw a complete game shutout.

The Hogs offense once again came from the home run ball. With no score in the third inning Braxton Burnside gave the Razorbacks the lead with a solo home run.

The next inning Kayla Green would add a solo shot to make it 2-0. Green's second home run of the day would blow the game open and give the Hogs a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Storms struck out ten in the win. The rubber came between these two is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.