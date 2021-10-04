x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorbacks

Hogs put the Storm on Bama; win 4-0

Autumn Storm leads Arkansas passed the Tide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday #8 Arkansas knocked off #3 Alabama, 4-0 to even the series at one a game a piece. Autumn Storms threw a complete game shutout.

The Hogs offense once again came from the home run ball. With no score in the third inning Braxton Burnside gave the Razorbacks the lead with a solo home run.

The next inning Kayla Green would add a solo shot to make it 2-0. Green's second home run of the day would blow the game open and give the Hogs a comfortable 4-0 lead. 

Storms struck out ten in the win. The rubber came between these two is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: #8 Arkansas softball drops first SEC game of season

RELATED: Diamond Hogs rock Trojans, 10-3