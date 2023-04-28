Hogs take second game with A&M to clinch series

Arkansas uses second straight big offensive night to take down the Aggies.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs have clinched another SEC series victory after taking down Texas A&M for the second straight night. Arkansas grabbed the 10-4 win with the shorthanded offense once again picking up the slack.

Brady Tygart made the start in his first return to action since spraining his UCL on March 1st. Tygart threw a scoreless inning with just a walk.

The sophomore would give way to Will McEntire who allowed three earned runs in 5.2 of work.

The Arkansas offense scored early and offense bringing home at least one run in every inning from the second to the fifth. Jace Bohrofen continued to mash with an RBI double, while Kendall Diggs and Parker Roland each had run scoring singles.

We enjoyed the commentary pic.twitter.com/FeB1xK1KyC — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 29, 2023

The Aggies would score two in the seventh off Christian Foutch but Gage Wood would come in to clean up a bases loaded mess.

Ben McLaughlin would restore the four run lead with a two run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

First homer as a Hog for our two-way guy @McLaughlinBen6! pic.twitter.com/5Pa2rM44IS — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 29, 2023

The Hogs will look to finish off the sweep on Saturday morning with first pitch set for 11 a.m.