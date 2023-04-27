Bohrofen's late game blast leads Hogs past Texas A&M

Jace Bohrofen broke a tie game in the 8th inning and Arkansas didn't look back.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas broke its four game losing streak on Friday taking down Texas A&M, 7-5.

Jace Bohrofen broke the 5-5 game in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two run home run.

The Razorbacks had a 5-0 lead after Peyton Stovall hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third. Stovall doubled his RBI total for the year with one swing of the bat.

The Aggies would get back in the game with back to back home runs off Hunter Hollan in the fourth. Hollan allowed four earned runs in four innings of work.

Hunter Grimes would save the day in the top of the eighth. Texas A&M had a runner on third with one out and Grimes threw the runner would trying to tag up.

Yeah so this happened 🤯 pic.twitter.com/shJuLCXk36 — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) April 28, 2023

Bohrofen would give the Razorbacks the lead for good in the bottom of the inning.

Hagen Smith would throw four scoreless innings to earn the win.

The Hogs are Aggies are back in action on Friday night at 6 p.m.

