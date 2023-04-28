Drew Sanders taken by Denver Broncos in third round of NFL Draft

Sanders drafted with pick 67; becomes first Razorbacks off the board.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On day two of the NFL Draft former Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was taken in the third round by the Denver Broncos. With pick 67 Sanders becomes the first Razorback off the board.

Sanders was the No. 17 prospect and No. 1 inside linebacker in Mel Kiper's 2023 draft rankings.

In his lone season in Fayetteville, Sanders had 9.5 sacks, 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Sanders transferred from Alabama and joined Bumper Pool as one of the best linebacker duos in the country. The Texas native declared for the draft at the beginning of December.

