Hogs rally past Missouri for first SEC win

Led by Joseph Pinion the Hogs come back from down 17 to win conference home opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the SEC home opener, #13 Arkansas rallied from down 17 points to take down #20 Missouri, 74-68. Freshman Joseph Pinion led the charge, providing ten points off the bench.

The Razorbacks improve to 1-1 in conference with a date with #22 Auburn on the horizon.

From the opening tip nothing went the Hogs way. Missouri led by as many as 17 points in the first half, the Razorbacks largest deficit of the season. The Tigers had eleven first half points of turnovers.

After going 4-25 from beyond the arc against LSU, the Hogs went 1-9 in the first half against the Tigers.

The Hogs would finish the half on an 8-0 run, capped off by a Pinion three. Missouri led 34-27 at halftime.

Adjustment time pic.twitter.com/XDPNexxSwK — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 5, 2023

Pinion would hit another corner three to get the Hogs within one with 16 minutes to play. The freshman was up to a career high ten points.

Arkansas would take its first lead of the night off a Devo Davis bucket with 14:20 to go, part of a 9-0 run. The Razorbacks began the second half 8-10 from the field.

With the team shooting 72% from the field, Ricky Council would complete a three point play to give the Hogs a six points cushion.

Missouri would inch closer making it a three point game, but an Anthony Black three would bring the lead back to double-digits with under three minutes to play.

The Razorbacks would hold off the Tigers the rest of the way winning, 74-68.

Next up for Arkansas is a road matchup with #22 Auburn on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

