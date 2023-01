Domineck made 34 tackles and had 7.5 sacks in lone season at Arkansas

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck was the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal.

Domineck had 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his only season at Arkansas. He transferred from Georgia Tech before last season.

Domineck had a sack in the Liberty Bowl and helped the Hogs break the program's single season record for most sacks in a season.

Arkansas edge Jordan Domineck has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He posted 34 tackles, 9.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks this season after transferring in from Georgia Tech.https://t.co/wMSxNedl7I — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2023