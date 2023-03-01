Razorbacks at No. 4 in Perfect Game Preseason Poll

It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since 2013, when the Hogs began the year at No. 2.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked No. 4 in Perfect Game’s first top 25 of the year.

No. 4 to start things off 🐗 pic.twitter.com/FC8VA1zbIu — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) January 4, 2023

Perfect Game is the second of the six major preseason polls, which also includes Baseball America, D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches, to be released. Arkansas was ranked No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll.

Arkansas posted a 46-21 overall record in 2022, highlighted by the program’s 11th trip to the College World Series and its third in the last four full seasons. The Razorbacks are the only team in the country with at least 45 wins in each of the last five full seasons.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in Perfect Game’s top 25: LSU (No. 1), Tennessee (No. 2), Arkansas (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 6), Florida (No. 8), Texas A&M (No. 10), Vanderbilt (No. 11) and Auburn (No. 17).

