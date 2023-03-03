Hogs fall to #1 South Carolia; await Selection Sunday

Arkansas knocked out of SEC Tournament by undefeated Gamecocks.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Arkansas women saw their SEC Tournament run come to an end in the quarterfinals with a 93-66 loss to undefeated #1 South Carolina.

Sitting on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament the Hogs now await Selection Sunday to find out their fate. The Women's March Madness bracket will be revealed during the selection show at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN.

ESPN's latest bracketology had the Razorbacks as the fourth team out of the tournament coming into the game.

After a 46 point loss in Columbia back in January the Razorbacks kept things close in the first half, but would trail by 15 at the break.

The Gamecocks would extend their lead to 20 in the second half but the Razorbacks held even in the third quarter. The Hogs got doubled up on the boards with Victaria Saxton finishing as the game's leading scorer. Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double with 21 points in the loss.

The Razorbacks head into Selection Sunday 21-11 on the season, 7-9 in SEC play and a win in the conference tournament. Arkansas started the season 13-0 and began SEC play 4-1.

MIke Neighbors group struggled down the stretch losing eight of its last eleven regular season games.