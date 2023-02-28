12 Tennessee hands Hogs their second straight loss

Arkansas ends the regular season 2-8 in true road games after loss in Knoxville.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the Razorbacks final road game of the regular season, Arkansas fell to #12 Tennessee 75-57. The Hogs finish the year 2-8 in true road games with three straight losses.

Eric Musselman's group is back under .500 in SEC play one game to go in the regular season. Arkansas will host Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

Tennessee led the entire first half and had the Razorbacks on the ropes early and often with a 34-25 lead at the break.

Arkansas shot just 38% from the field in the opening frame with ten turnovers and zero second chance. The Volunteers led the rebound battle 22-14 and were a plus 16 in the paint.

Ricky Council and Makhel Mitchell both had three fouls at halftime.

He's a point guard pic.twitter.com/ujzTYmPo4V — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 1, 2023

Anthony Black would commit his sixth turnover of the game early in the second half. Tennessee took advantage pushing its largest lead of the night to eleven.

Arkansas would trail by as many as 17 points in the final frame Devo Davis would single handily trim the deficit to twelve with 7:59 to play. The Hogs were up to 41% shooting but were just 2-12 from three.

Tennessee's lead would never dip below nine. Oliver Nkamhoua finished with a game high 16 points, while Black led the Razorbacks with 13.

For the second game in a row Arkansas missed seven or more free throws. The Hogs finish this one with just four second chance points.

Arkansas will look to get back to .500 in SEC play in the regular season finale Saturday afternoon at home against Kentucky.