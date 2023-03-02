Carr's career-high leads Hogs to SEC Tournament win over Mizzou

Arkansas keeps NCAA Tournament dreams alive with a comeback victory over Missouri.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Arkansas is off to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals after taking down Missouri, 85-74 on Thursday. It's the third time the Hogs have taken down Mizzou this season.

The Hogs erased an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to get the win. The Razorbacks now have a date with #1 South Carolina on Friday morning at 11 a.m.

ESPN's latest bracketology had the Razorbacks as the fourth team out of the tournament coming into the game.

The Razorbacks started off strong with Chrissy Carr hitting back to back triples in the first quarter but Missouri led 21-20 after finishing the frame on a 9-2 run. Carr had ten early points.

Carr scored 20 of the Razorbacks first 30 points going 4 for 5 from three and helped Arkansas reestablish the lead before halftime, 41-40.

Missouri shot 50% from beyond the arc in the first half but thanks to Carr's 22 points the Hogs led at the break.

Mizzou's Hayley Frank was 4 for 4 from beyond the arc and the Tigers led by as many as six in the third quarter. Carr was up to a season high 26 points for Arkansas.

Erynn Barnum struggled with just three points and three fouls headed into the final frame. Missouri took a 64-56 lead into the fourth after outscoring the Hogs by 13.

Arkansas would begin the fourth on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to three. Missouri's twelve three pointers made were the most the program has made in SEC play.

Carr's sixth three pointer of the afternoon gave the senior a career high 32 points, she would finish with 34. Makayla Daniels would tie the game on a three with 5:04 to play.

Daniels would then cap off an 14-0 run to put the Razorbacks up by five and they wouldn't trail again.

The Razorbacks dominated the fourth quarter, their most important twelve minutes of the season. The Hogs outscored the Tigers 29-10 in the final frame. A huge win for Arkansas that will certainly open some eyes in the selection committee.

The Hogs will take on South Carolina in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday on the SEC Network.

