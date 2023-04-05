Diamond Hogs take series opener from Mississippi State

Arkansas wins its fourth straight SEC game behind home runs from Jace Bohrofen and Brady Slavens.

STARKVILLE, Miss — The Diamond Hogs won their fourth straight SEC game on Friday, taking the series opener with Mississippi State 6-2. Arkansas snaps a four game losing streak on the road.

Jace Bohrofen opened up the scoring with a two run homer in the first. It was Bohrofen's tenth long ball of the season but first away from Baum-Walker Stadium.

That's how you start a game pic.twitter.com/rQ68zcYd40 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 5, 2023

With the score tied at two in the sixth Brady Slavens would hit a two homer himself to put the Razorbacks in front for good.

Hagen Smith got the start allowing one earned run in five innings of work with eight strikeouts. Cody Adcock would throw a scoreless sixth and Gage Wood shut out the Bulldogs over the final three innings.

Arkansas and Mississippi State will play the middle game of this series on Saturday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.