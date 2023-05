Bentonville West product had 3.65 ERA in 37 innings pitched.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas reliever Dylan Carter announced on Wednesday that he will miss the remainder of the season with a torn UCL.

The Bentonville West product had been one of the team's most reliable pitchers. Carter owned a 3.65 ERA in 37 innings with 26 strikeouts.

This comes right as the Razorbacks got Brady Tygart back from injury. The team is still missing Jared Wegner and Tavian Josenberger as we enter the final three series of the season.

I will be back even stronger! Go Hogs! pic.twitter.com/DJsjlUlQdQ — Dylan Carter (@dylancarter_24) May 3, 2023

