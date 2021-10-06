Brooke Matthews, Luke Long win Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Both Razorback men and women win team titles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday Rogers native Brooke Matthews and Fayetteville native Luke Long finished off individual wins at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Matthews finished the final day -4, she had twelve birdies to grab the win. Long was -7 on Wednesday to get the victory.

Both the Razorback men and women's golf teams also took home team victories playing on their home course.