Razorbacks

Brooke Matthews, Luke Long win Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Both Razorback men and women win team titles
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday Rogers native Brooke Matthews and Fayetteville native Luke Long finished off individual wins at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Matthews finished the final day -4, she had twelve birdies to grab the win.  Long was -7 on Wednesday to get the victory. 

Both the Razorback men and women's golf teams also took home team victories playing on their home course.

The Arkansas women shot -9 for the tournament, beating UCLA by 19 strokes. The men shot -18 to beat second place Arizona. 