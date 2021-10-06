Brooke Matthews, Luke Long win Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday Rogers native Brooke Matthews and Fayetteville native Luke Long finished off individual wins at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
Matthews finished the final day -4, she had twelve birdies to grab the win. Long was -7 on Wednesday to get the victory.
Both the Razorback men and women's golf teams also took home team victories playing on their home course.
The Arkansas women shot -9 for the tournament, beating UCLA by 19 strokes. The men shot -18 to beat second place Arizona.