Arkansas checks in at No. 13 in latest AP Top-25 Poll

The Hogs dropped five spots after their 37-0 loss at Georgia.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a 37-0 loss at No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Arkansas (4-1,1-1) remained in the top-15 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Hogs checked in at No. 13 today in the latest rankings, a five place slide from their previous rank of No. 8.

It sets up a top-20 matchup next weekend in Oxford when they visit Ole Miss. The Rebels are coming off a 42-21 loss at No. 1 Alabama, and dropped five spots to No. 17 in the latest poll. That matchup is set for 11 am CT on ESPN.

The top-5 behind Alabama and Georgia saw a little bit of shake up thanks to Oregon's 31-24 overtime loss at Stanford. The previously third-ranked Ducks fell five spots to No. 8.

Sliding up to take their spot at No. 3 is Iowa, who moved to 5-0 with a 51-14 beatdown over Maryland on Friday. Penn State moved remained at No. 4 after beating Iowa.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions square off next week in Iowa City in just the second top-five matchup of the season so far.

No. 5 Cincinnati rounds out the top five, moving up two spots thanks to a 24-13 win at Notre Dame. It was the Bearcats first ever road win over an AP top-10 team.

In the SEC, seven teams are in this week's rankings. The Hogs are the third highest-ranked team in the conference, behind Alabama and Georgia.

Behind Arkansas, Kentucky moved into the poll for the first time this season.

The Wildcats are at No. 16 after their 20-13 upset over previously-10th ranked Florida. It was the first win over the Gators in Lexington since 1986. Florida dropped 10 spots to No. 20.

No. 18 Auburn jumped five spots after pulling out a 24-19 road win at LSU on Saturday. Auburn now gets set to host No. 2 Georgia (2:30 pm CT, CBS), before making the trip up to Fayetteville to visit Arkansas on October 16.

Bo Nix leads @AuburnFootball to its first victory in Death Valley since 1999! pic.twitter.com/p1crg36hrM — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 3, 2021