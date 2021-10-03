Pro Hogs: Hunter Henry scores first TD as a Patriot against Bucs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Sunday's meeting between the Buccaneers and Patriots was hyped all week as Tom Brady's awaited return to New England.
It was Hunter Henry who scored the first touchdown of the game.
The former Hog tight end connected with Mac Jones on 11-yard score early in the 2nd quarter to give the Patriots a 7-3 lead. It was Henry's first touchdown as a Patriot.
This is Henry's first season in New England, after coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Henry was drafted in 2016 by the Chargers. In five seasons, he accumulated 2,322 yards on 196 receptions.
He signed a three-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason worth $37.4 million.
He totalled 10 receptions through New England's first three games, but now he finally has his first score as a Patriot.