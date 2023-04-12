Anthony Black declares for NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman Anthony Black announced on ESPN's NBA Today that he is declaring for the NBA Draft. Black joins Nick Smith Jr. as the team's second "one and done" player of the season.

"Being one and done was always a goal of mine, but it wasn't something I necessarily expected to happen," Black told ESPN. "Coming in, I was focused on winning games and getting better, knowing the rest will take care of itself. I want to thank God and all the coaches who helped me from when I started playing AAU, through high school and college, including Coach Muss. Also, my teammates and family for supporting me and being my biggest fan."