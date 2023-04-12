Anthony Black declares for NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman Anthony Black announced on ESPN's NBA Today that he is declaring for the NBA Draft. Black joins Nick Smith Jr. as the team's second "one and done" player of the season.
Black is a projected top ten pick and is currently ranked eighth on the latest ESPN big board.
The Texas native averaged 12.8 points and 5,1 rebounds a game this season. Black played more minutes this season than any freshman in the country.
"Being one and done was always a goal of mine, but it wasn't something I necessarily expected to happen," Black told ESPN. "Coming in, I was focused on winning games and getting better, knowing the rest will take care of itself. I want to thank God and all the coaches who helped me from when I started playing AAU, through high school and college, including Coach Muss. Also, my teammates and family for supporting me and being my biggest fan."