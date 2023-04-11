Arkansas softball falls 4-0 to UCA, drops season series

Bears sweep the season series against the Razorbacks.

No. 9 Arkansas softball fell to Central Arkansas 4-0 Tuesday night in front of a record-setting crowd at Farris Field in Conway.

2,475 fans watched UCA (28-8) claim a second win over the Hogs (28-12) this season, earning a season sweep of the series after the Bears upset the Razorbacks 2-1 in Fayetteville in early March.

Arkansas was limited to five hits on the evening, while UCA took advantage of three Razorback errors.

The Bears plated two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, while pitcher Kayla Beaver tossed a shutout for UCA.