4-star quarterback KJ Jackson commits to Arkansas

Razorbacks add fifth commitment to 2024 recruiting class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight day, Sam Pittman has added a four-star commitment to his 2024 recruiting class.

Quarterback KJ Jackson committed to Arkansas via his Instagram on Sunday, choosing the Razorbacks over North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-handed quarterback out of Montgomery, Alabama is ranked as the No. 24 overall quarterback in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He's coming off a season at St. James (3A) in which his team went 13-2 with Jackson throwing for 42 touchdowns.

Jackson's commitment comes just a day after the Razorbacks landed a commitment from 4-star linebacker JuJu Pope out of Mississippi.