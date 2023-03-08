'Name The Team' campaign announced by USL Arkansas

Arkansans have been "kicking around" the idea of a professional soccer team for years, and now officials are looking for a perfect name.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Northwest Arkansas will soon host both a men's and women's professional soccer team, set to play in a 5,000+ seat stadium planned for Rogers, but what will the teams be called?

Residents have been "kicking around" the idea of a professional soccer team in NWA for years, and now USL Arkansas is inviting members of the community to participate in the "Name The Team" campaign.

The United Soccer League (USL) is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America, according to USL Arkansas.

Fans can cast their votes and shoot their shots by clicking this link, or visiting the USL Arkansas Website from now until the end of October.

Chris Martinovic, co-founder of USL Arkansas says "We want to hear from you, Northwest Arkansas—what are your name ideas and why? It's your club... help name it."

"Community is the backbone of any successful soccer club, and this campaign allows us to incorporate the voice of Northwest Arkansas directly into our identity," added Warren Smith, co-founder of USL Arkansas.

A 5,000+ seat stadium is planned to be built on the corner of Bellview Road and South 41st Street in the Pinnacle Hills area of Rogers off of New Hope.

Officials say they are partnering with local leaders to develop the stadium, with plans to reach out directly to fans about suggestions and thoughts on what they're looking for in an Arkansas soccer experience.

