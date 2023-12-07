Future site of soccer stadium in Rogers approved by city: Here's what's next

The addition of a professional soccer team to NWA has been buzzed about for years, with residents searching for a wider local sports community.

ROGERS, Ark. — Great news for soccer fans in Northwest Arkansas: The rezoning for the future professional soccer stadium has been approved by the City of Rogers during a meeting on July 18.

The site was originally zoned as a highway commercial district, but has now been approved by the council members to be rezoned as an uptown commercial mixed use and entertainment zoning district, USL said in the announcement.

"Receiving approval for rezoning signifies a significant step forward in our journey towards creating a vibrant, community-centered venue for professional soccer in Arkansas," said Chris Martinovic, co-founder of USL Arkansas. "We're grateful to the Rogers Planning Commission for sharing our vision for community growth and progress."

The men's team will be a part of the United Soccer League Championship (USL), which is said to have over 30 clubs in its membership. And in 2024, the USL Super League will have its inaugural season with 10-12 women's soccer teams, with plans for the NWA women's team to join in 2026.

The next step is final rezoning approval with the Zoning Review Committee and local stakeholders during the Rogers City Council meeting on July 25.

Where will the teams play?

A 5,000+ seat stadium is in the process of development on the corner of Bellview Road and S 41st Street in the Pinnacle Hills area of Rogers off of New Hope. The land where the rezoning was approved is about 11.5 acres, USL said.

Officials with USL Arkansas say they are partnering with local community leaders and authorities to develop the stadium, with a plan to reach out directly to future fans about suggestions and thoughts on what they want out of a match-day experience.

"Our goal is to actually put a stadium where you can make a difference," Smith said. "There's so much opportunity in the area, we can just be one extra lever to help drive that excitement and emotion on game nights."

When will the games start?

The goal is to begin playing before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the U.S., USL Arkansas says. For the women's team (in the USL Super League), the fall of the same year is the projected start for play.

Officials with USL Arkansas still need to have a public hearing with the City of Rogers to ask for a zone change and start the process of building the stadium.

They expect sometime in early 2024 to have approvals of design concepts.

