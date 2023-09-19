USL Arkansas announces upcoming podcast to 'build a soccer culture'

The region's United Soccer League will be releasing a podcast that will develop soccer culture and community engagement.

ROGERS, Arkansas — United Soccer League’s Arkansas franchise, USL Arkansas, has announced an upcoming podcast that will help the league build a soccer culture in the area in preparation for the arrival of professional soccer teams to the area.

USL Arkansas expects the podcast to create a deeper connection with the community by providing education about soccer and behind the scenes updates on the league's progress.

According to a press release, episodes will be released twice a month and will last around 30 minutes. The content will cover topic like the club's history and interviews with league officials, community leaders and supporters. The podcast will be made possible through a partnership with podcastvideos.com, a local podcast video company.

Warren Smith, co-founder of USL Arkansas says community engagement is very important to the league.

"This podcast is a tool to open up meaningful dialogues within our community,” Smith added.

The podcast will be available across various platforms and will have dedicated social media accounts.

