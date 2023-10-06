High school football live scoreboard | Week 6

Football Friday Night schedule and live scoreboard for Week Six.

The high school football season is here in 5COUNTRY, and so is Football Friday Night, where 5NEWS covers all of our local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.

Over the course of the fall season, every Friday 5NEWS is covering the action of the games in your community, from 1A to 7A.

At night's end, game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.

Schedule

Every week, 5NEWS covers a handful of games in our area, and in our 10 p.m. show, we go over highlights and final scores.

October 6, 2023:

Ozark at Lincoln (Game of the Week)

Clarksville at Prairie Grove

Springdale at Har-Ber

West Fork at Lavaca

Mansfield at Charleston

Bentonville West at Rogers

Pocola at Gore

Fayetteville at Southside

Alma at Pea Ridge

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville

Scoreboard

Throughout the night we'll update the scoreboard — check it out below (app users, utilize the search feature to find the game you're looking for quickly.)

