Purple Dogs knock off Bentonville West in state title

BENTON, Ark. — On Friday morning, the Fayetteville girls soccer team knocked off Bentonville West in the 6A State Title game, 3-0.

The game was scoreless for the first 20 minutes until Lauren Magre got things going for Fayetteville.

They would take that 1-0 lead into halftime, then almost immediately double it out of the break thanks to Maddie Wilburn.