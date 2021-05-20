Van Buren baseball wins 5A State Championship

BENTON, Ark. — On Thursday afternoon, Van Buren baseball knocked off Jonesboro in the 5A State Title game, 12-1.
Eli Gilreath hit a solo shot in the second to open the scoring for the Pointers, but things stayed tight for a while. After giving up a leadoff single, Connor Johnson settled down to give Van Buren just what they needed on the mound, and the Pointers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth.
In the last two innings, the wheels came off for Jonesboro, and Van Buren pounced, scoring 10 runs to build the lead to 12-1.