High School

Van Buren baseball wins 5A State Championship

Pointers knock off Jonesboro 12-1 in state title game
Credit: Arkansas PBS

BENTON, Ark. — On Thursday afternoon, Van Buren baseball knocked off Jonesboro in the 5A State Title game, 12-1. 

Eli Gilreath hit a solo shot in the second to open the scoring for the Pointers, but things stayed tight for a while. After giving up a leadoff single, Connor Johnson settled down to give Van Buren just what they needed on the mound, and the Pointers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth.

In the last two innings, the wheels came off for Jonesboro, and Van Buren pounced, scoring 10 runs to build the lead to 12-1. 

