Oklahoma attorney general sues PPE company, seeks $1.8M

The suit claims the health department made an up-front deposit of $2.1 million for 1.2 million masks, but that Bradford failed to deliver.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is suing a Tulsa-based company for more than $1.8 million, claiming its owner-manager failed to deliver personal protective equipment ordered by the State Department of Health. 

Hunter filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma County against PPE Supplies, LLC and its owner, Casey Bradford. 

The suit claims the health department made an up-front deposit of $2.1 million for 1.2 million masks, but that Bradford failed to deliver. 

When the agency canceled its orders, they say Bradford only refunded about $300,000. 

A Tulsa attorney listed as the registered agent for the company, Nicholas Jones, didn't return a telephone message seeking comment.

