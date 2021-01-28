x
Crime

Oklahoma mom of 2 kids who drowned pleads guilty to child neglect

She has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman whose two young children wandered from their apartment and drowned has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the case. 

Court documents show 24-year-old Donisha Renee Willis agreed Monday to two child neglect charges in the May 2020 deaths of 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 21-month-old Tony Crook Jr. 

The charges were reduced from second-degree murder counts. Willis, of Tulsa, also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. 

The children were last seen alive on video holding hands and walking toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.

