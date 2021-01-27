One-day record of 65 COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a new one-day record of 65 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health will receive an approximately 16% increase in coronavirus vaccine per week during the next three weeks.

Deputy state health commissioner Keith Reed said Tuesday that the increase is in line with President Joe Biden's increase in vaccine deliveries and will mean more than 103,000 doses to the state each of the next three weeks.

The announcement comes on the same day the health department reported a new one-day record of 65 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.