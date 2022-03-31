Cleanup continues at Springdale mobile home park hit by EF-3 tornado

Trees fell into many of the mobile homes and several RVs were flipped on their sides.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Woodbridge Estates Mobile Home Park residents are cleaning up after dozens of homes were damaged by the tornado.

“This is a call to action; you know what I’m saying. I know it didn’t affect maybe your side of town. Maybe it didn’t affect where you live, but people here need your help,” said Samuel Ridera Lopez.

Samuel Ridera Lopez is just one of the many residents of the mobile home park who had damage to their homes. He started cutting down trees at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, morning.

“This isn’t a time to just come over here and videotape us. This isn’t a time for disaster this or that. If you got a truck, you got a trailer, you got hands, come pick up these trees and help us put it somewhere, please. We’re not asking for handouts, we’re asking for help,” he said.

Lopez has led a crew who has been cutting down trees and hauling them off. He says they are thankful for the help they’ve received so far.

“These are the poultry workers, the people that clean your houses, the people that build your houses, roof your houses. These are the people every day that make your life better, so if you want to help us make our life at least livable at the moment come out and help,” he said.

Valentin Martinez was trapped in his bedroom after a tree fell into it and says he’s thankful he and his family are all safe. They are grateful for the help they’ve received.

“Because if we didn’t take out the tree and it started raining again the tree would have been more inside the house and it would’ve been more damage to the house,” said Martinez.

Jairo Delgado’s mom owns a food truck down the street from the mobile home park. Once they saw how lucky they were they knew they needed to help, so they handed out hot chocolate and bread to residents and volunteers.

“Being neighbors to everybody over here that was affected, we said we can do something, you know it’s not much but at least it’s something we can provide for people,” said Delgado.

If anyone is wanting to help out in the neighborhood, they ask you to bring any supplies you have and just show up to help out.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.