EF-3 tornado rips through Springdale before sunrise | What to know

NWS Tulsa has now confirmed an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 145 MPH hit north Fayetteville, Johnson, and Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Storms swept through Northwest Arkansas in the early morning hours of March 30, leaving behind injuries and damage. The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that an EF-3 tornado hit the Springdale area just after 4 a.m.

Quick facts about the tornado:

Tornado now rated an EF-3 with winds up to 145 MPH

The tornado touched down for 5.2 miles and was up to 350 yards wide

Start Time: 4:04 a.m. CDT (just south of Johnson, north Fayetteville)

End Time: 4:12 a.m. CDT (near Emma Avenue by the Springdale airport)

They found damage in the EF-3 category after surveying damage at George Elementary School and the Nilfisk plant just off Robinson in Springdale, near the airport.

Springdale was one of the hardest hit areas in Northwest Arkansas.

Here's what we think the tornado patch looked like:





OFFICIAL REPORT FROM THE NWS:

This tornado developed south of Joyce Boulevard and east of Steele Boulevard, southwest of the Northwest Arkansas Mall. The tornado damaged businesses, blew down trees, rolled a van, and then moved across the western portion of the mall. As it moved north-northeast from near the mall, the tornado blew down a cellular phone tower, and destroyed a building near Main Drive. As it continued north-northeast it damaged numerous homes and businesses, and blew down numerous trees. Major portions of the roofs of several homes were blown off on Pagosa Street, and a vehicle was flipped over in a driveway. The tornado then destroyed the gymnasium at George Elementary School, which was a metal building structure. A home just north of the gym was severely damaged, and a couple large, wooden electrical poles were snapped nearby. A large, metal building structure was destroyed as the tornado neared Highway 412, with several other businesses nearby severely damaged. A hangar was destroyed and other buildings were damaged on the east side of the Springdale Airport. Minor damage to trees and to the roofs of homes continued until the tornado neared Emma Avenue, where it appeared to dissipate. Debris from the tornado was carried into Benton County.

Seven people were injured after the EF-3 tornado swept through Springdale.

According to Captain Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, seven people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Two of those were considered critical.

Residents of a mobile home park in Springdale are left to pick up the pieces after Wednesday morning's tornado ripped across the area and left homes in shambles.

Many homes in the Woodbridge Estates Mobile home Park off Powell Street in Springdale had trees fall on them with one man being trapped in his home by a tree. Luckily neighbors were able to rescue him and take him to the hospital. Another man says his bedroom window was broken and a woman says the electricity going out is what warned her that something was wrong.

Several businesses are showing their support for the Springdale community following the EF-3 tornado. Click here for a full list of resources available for those impacted by the storm.

At the present time, we are aware of these assistance providers:

• The Jones Center is providing shelter, water, coffee and doughnuts to residents in need;

• The Springdale School District's Tree House Pantry (802 W. Allen) will be providing food bags to affected families now through the end of the week during the hours of 8 a.m.- 4 p.m . Families can also call the Springdale School District's HelpLine at ( 479)-409-5031 to speak with a counselor or social worker;

• Cross Church's Compassion Center and Feed the 479 (3157 W. Sunset) is open for residents with food or clothing needs; Phone: ( 479)-717-5662

• First United Methodist Church ( 206 W. Johnson Ave. ) and its Bread of Life mission is providing assistance to impacted residents. Call ( 479)-751-4610 or email wbohn@firstchurchspringdale.org for more information. The church will be hosting a Community Supper tonight at its main campus for impacted residents from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m .

Please feel free to call the Chamber of Commerce office at ( 479)-872-2222 with any news of need or of assistance being provided.









