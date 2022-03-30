Springdale School District helps with tornado relief

Springdale Schools are working with the Treehouse Pantry is providing food bags to Springdale families impacted by the severe weather.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Peanut butter, jelly, pasta and oatmeal are just some of the items that will go in a bag that is handed out to families that have been affected by tornado damage.

This is what Damon Donnell, director of student services, and around 50 other volunteers are doing.

“I really like helping families that don’t have much or as much as we have," Donnell said.

9-year-old Jackson Flanagan joined his mom at the Treehouse Pantry to help pack food bags and boxes to give out to those in need.

“He actually asked to come and he wanted to know if we could have families stay with us that needed help this week because of the storms," said his mother Korillene.

Korillene is a counselor for the school district and her husband is the principal at George Junior High.

“We know many of the families and students so just knowing the staff and principal it was very important for us to come and give back any way we could," Korillene said.

Along with volunteers, many businesses have donated needed food, drinks and hygiene items for the Treehouse Pantry to hand out.

According to Michelle Cook, volunteers showed up around 8 a.m. and will continue to help the community in this way over the next few days.

"It’s just great to be somewhere that I know I have that this is just a small picture of how Springdale schools come together when they need to,” Cook said.

If you have been affected by the storms in the area and are in need you can swing by the treehouse food pantry and get a bag just like this they’ll be here from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the rest of the week.

The students of Har-Ber High School East compiled a list of resources, in both English and Spanish, that the Springdale School District shared on Facebook.

