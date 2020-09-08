Slim Chickens CEO: Pandemic won’t blunt growth potential

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In July 2019, the growth potential of Fayetteville-based restaurant chain Slim Chickens attracted an investment from 10 Point Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm.
The capital is expected to help the company expand and open more than 600 new locations over the next 10 years.
One year later, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans haven’t changed. In a recent interview, co-founder and CEO Tom Gordon said the company has tweaked growth plans but not significantly.
“Certainly, this has slowed us down a little bit,” he said. “But I can tell you that all of our franchisees are happy with our performance. None of the new franchisees or prospective franchisees that have come to see us have said they don’t want to do it. It’s more like, ‘Let’s pause for three or six months and see what it looks like.’ We haven’t lost our pipeline of stores and new franchisees.
