Fayetteville hosts community blood drive on June 30

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Members of the Fayetteville community have come together to hold the "Fayetteville Cares Blood Drive" to help make sure local patients have access to the lifesaving blood products they need.

The event is taking place on June 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church gym, 20 E. Dickson Street, Fayetteville.



Just in the Fayetteville area in 2019, CBCO provided more than 5,000 blood products to Fayetteville hospitals while only receiving 1,500 blood donations in the Fayetteville community. This means other communities had to step up and donate to help support hospital usage and patient needs.



Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood, platelets, and plasma to all local hospitals including hospitals in northwest Arkansas. Blood supplies are at critically low levels due to drive cancellations and lower donor turnout due to the pandemic.



Make plans now to participate in this event. Schedule your appointment online by visiting https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/126579

or call 417-227-5006, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Masks are required for donors and staff. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.



Donors will receive:

* A CBCO Throwback T-shirt

* $5 gift card redeemable in CBCO's LifePoints local online store

* $10 Harps gift card

* Coupon for a free meal from Slim Chickens



Donors can access the QuickPass link to complete your health history questions online on the day of the blood drive. This will save you time when you arrive at the blood drive & eliminate the need to touch CBCO tablets to complete this information.

“As we navigate through this health crisis, the importance of a strong blood supply is vital and our ability to care for local patients depends on it,” Larry Shackelford, President and CEO of Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville said. “We are asking our community to step up and support our exclusive blood provider, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, by giving the gift of life.”

“The City of Fayetteville has been a huge supporter of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks by hosting at least 5 blood drives a year, Fayetteville Mayor Lionel Jordan said. “One of the good things a person can do for the city and the region is to continue, or begin to, give blood. There is a critical shortage right now, and we need to keep giving our area hospitals the support they need to continue to save lives. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides all the blood for the city of Fayetteville and most of the surrounding region. Giving blood for local patients is a wonderful gesture of caring for others during these challenging times.”